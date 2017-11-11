A 16-year-old in Indianapolis has been charged with murder, arson and auto theft after reportedly killing his gay adoptive father in order to be with his biological dad in prison.

Jordan Marin-Doan was arrested last week after reportedly starting a fire that killed his gay adoptive father, Jason Doan.

Doan’s husband, Alan Marin, informed police that he and his husband awoke to find a fire blocking the exit at their home last Thursday night (November 2).

Jason helped Alan and two of their children escape the fire through the bedroom window, but Doan died in hospital after succumbing to his injuries.

Speaking to RTV6, Alan said: “He saved me and my kids. He gave his life for us, making sure we were OK. He got me out with my kids and told me to take them to a safe place.”

“That was his priority – our kids – making sure they were safe,” he adds.

After Alan and the two children had safely escaped, he noticed that the couple’s third adopted child, Marin-Doan, was missing, along with the family’s jeep.

Fire investigators revealed that the fire was started by a fuel commonly used in weed eaters that had been poured on the carpet. The teenager, who was taken into custody two days after the fire, later admitted to police that he poured the fuel inside the house before setting it alight with a lighter.

According to Alan, Marin-Doan had previously threatened to kill everyone in the house and wanted to kill his adoptive parents so “he could get a cell next to his biological father in prison.”

When asked by police why he started the fire, Marin-Doan said he “didn’t know.” Reports state the teenager will be tried in adult court.

