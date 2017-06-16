A teenager has died of his injuries almost a week after he was savagely beaten and raped by a group of bullies.

Student T. Nhaveen, 18, died on Thursday afternoon (June 15), five days after being found unconscious in a field in George Town, Malaysia, The Straits Times reports.

He had been returning home with a friend in the early hours of Saturday with his friend T. Previin, 19, when the pair were allegedly attacked by a group of youths that were known to them.

Nhaveen, who had reportedly been previously bullied by his attackers “for being effeminate”, was beaten so badly he suffered internal bleeding in his head.

He was also burnt on his back and suffered further internal injuries to his abdomen after being sodomised with an unidentified object.

Following the barbaric assault an unconscious Nhaveen was taken to nearby Penang Hospital, where he slipped into a coma and was pronounced brain dead.

His friend Previin also sustained serious injuries and has undergone surgery to his right eye. He is reportedly in a stable condition, according to The New Strait Times.

Nhaveen’s funeral was set to take place on Friday, with devastated friends an relatives gathering at George Town’s Batu Gantung crematorium to pay their respects.

The teen’s heartborken mother, D. Shanti, called for an end to the hatred that claimed her son’s life.

“My son is dead. Don’t let this happen to anyone else’s child,” she said.

Police have arrested five suspects aged between 16 and 18 in connection with the attack, in what they have confirmed is now being treated as a murder investigation.

