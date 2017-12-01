Reality star Johnny Lopez has come out as gay in a heartfelt YouTube video.

The 16-year-old teen star of The Riveras opened up about his sexuality in a YouTube video with his sister, Chiqius, after a photo of him and his boyfriend went viral on Twitter.

In the YouTube video, Lopez said: “There has been a lot said about me in the past weeks. Things didn’t come out the way I wanted this to.”

“I wanted to make this video first and for everyone to understand me but my boyfriend, as you all know, Joaquín, we both got a little too excited, and he posted a few pictures of us, and I retweeted them, and it went viral.”

“I am in a gay relationship right now and I am in love with this person. I’ve been dealing with this part of myself for a long time now.”

Johnny revealed that he and Joaquín had gotten together two years ago but broke up and have been together for the past several months.

He added: “I’ve dealt with this for so long and I never got to tell my mum about this side of myself. And I know that’s the number one question in everyone’s mind. ‘What would your mum think?'”

Admitting he had struggled with his sexuality for several years, he said: “And for so long I wanted to be completely straight or completely gay because I honestly didn’t know where I am.”

The Riveras is a spin-off of former reality show I Love Jenni, which followed the lives of Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera and her family prior to the star’s death in a plane crash in December 2012.

Watch Johnny’s video below:

