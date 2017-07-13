Teen Vogue have published an in-depth guide to anal sex.

Aimed at “teens, beginners and all inquisitive folk,” the guide is there to help those in need get tips on how to prepare, how to stay comfortable and how to make their sex even better.

Great, right? It was aimed at both men and women of all ages, and the guide insisted that condom use is essential, but sadly right-winger’s still managed to find an issue.

A writer at Christian website Stream condemned the piece in a scathing attack, claiming that it only pushes young people to engage in homosexual activity. Because apparently educating teenagers, who are going to have sex regardless of what they’re told, to at least be safe about it is somehow an issue.

“It is glorifying as good, normal and healthy, the harmful practice of homosexual sex. This is a decisive, deliberate tactic of those forcing the current perverted sexual ideology on our society. It is the homosexualization and dehumanization of our children.

“People parade and cheer for Pride, as young children are exposed to naked men and women engaging in sex acts on the streets, while the elite smile and praise this show of enlightenment and “education.” Not only do the parents not object, they’re snapping photos of their kids waving rainbow flags as all the naked debauchery walks by,” added the mis-guided piece.

Angry Twitter trolls also rushed to social media to suggest that by publishing the guide, Teen Vogue was encouraging teenagers to have anal sex.

One wrote: “This is the gay agenda at it’s most dangerous,” while another commenter added: “It’s times like these I’m happy to have boys!”

Oh sweetie, boys can like anal sex too.