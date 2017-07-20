Ryan Kelley, star of MTV’s Teen Wolf, is paying tribute to his ‘idol’ Justin Bieber in a very interesting way. By interesting, we obviously mean naked.

Kelley, who portrays Deputy Jordan Parrish on the show, is currently enjoying some time off from filming with a holiday in the south of France. Luckily for us, he’s keeping his Instagram updated with all the action on his travels.

He certainly caught our attention with one of his latest snaps, in which he is standing at the back of a boat stark naked with his butt out.

Ryan captioned the image “Just trying to be like my idol @justinbieber”, who is notorious for his backside snaps. We’re sure Justin is very proud …

Just trying to be like my idol @justinbieber … #southoffrance A post shared by ryan kelley (@the_ryan_kelley) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Well that’s just fantastic.

Check out some more snaps from Ryan’s holiday below:

☀️ @ianbohen cred A post shared by ryan kelley (@the_ryan_kelley) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Silently thanking the creator of sunscreen A post shared by ryan kelley (@the_ryan_kelley) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

“You won’t buy those and climb the castle wall” said @ianbohen Oh yes I will. A post shared by ryan kelley (@the_ryan_kelley) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:40am PDT