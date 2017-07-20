Ryan Kelley, star of MTV’s Teen Wolf, is paying tribute to his ‘idol’ Justin Bieber in a very interesting way. By interesting, we obviously mean naked.
Kelley, who portrays Deputy Jordan Parrish on the show, is currently enjoying some time off from filming with a holiday in the south of France. Luckily for us, he’s keeping his Instagram updated with all the action on his travels.
He certainly caught our attention with one of his latest snaps, in which he is standing at the back of a boat stark naked with his butt out.
Ryan captioned the image “Just trying to be like my idol @justinbieber”, who is notorious for his backside snaps. We’re sure Justin is very proud …
Well that’s just fantastic.
Check out some more snaps from Ryan’s holiday below: