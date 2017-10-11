Earlier this year, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey was victim to an iCloud hack.

The hack saw several nude images and video of the American actor surface across the internet in January, shortly after his co-star Cody Christian also fell victim to an naked photo leak.

Now, nine months after the explicit snaps were released, Posey has addressed the incident for the first time.

Speaking to Us Weekly about the leak, the 25-year-old said: “I don’t care. It puts less stress [on you] if you just brush it off.”

The 25-year-old actor, who starred as Scott McCall in the teen drama series, which wrapped last month, also revealed it wasn’t the first time he’d suffered a online hack.

“I got a letter in the mail saying I’m a victim of a case of somebody who hacked iCloud. I think had my identity taken. I think I’ve had it stolen.”

With Teen Wolf officially over, Posey is set to play an identity thief in the upcoming film Decoy.

Posey isn’t the only star to suffer an X-rated leak in recent years, after figures including Chris Mears, Orlando Bloom, Justin Bieber, Ben Cohen, Sam Callahan, Shayne Ward and Joel Dommett also saw intimate pictures of themselves published online.

