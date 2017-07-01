The Texas Supreme Court has ruled in favor of discriminating against married gay couples.

In a unanimous decision made on Friday, it was ruled that it’s not necessary to provide the same benefits straight couples get to same-sex couples.

It reversed a court in Houston’s decision to extend spousal benefits to the same-sex spouses of city employees, claiming that the “reach” of the rights for gay couples have yet to be determined.

“The Texas Supreme Court’s decision this morning is a warning shot to all LGBTQ Americans that the war on marriage equality is ever-evolving,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president of GLAAD. “Anti-LGBTQ activists will do anything possible to discriminate against our families.”

“By punting the case back to the lower court, the Texas Supreme Court undermines the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell marriage equality decision.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that marriage equality is settled law and requires states to treat married same-sex couples equally in every area of the law.”