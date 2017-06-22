In the midst of Pride season right across the globe, Attitude magazine is absolutely delighted to announce the return of the Attitude PRIDE Awards with a new headline sponsor, a new host, a new home, and with Pride in London as the beneficiary.

The Attitude PRIDE Awards in association with Sky, to benefit Pride in London, will take place at the beautiful Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel on Friday 7th July, hosted by TV personality, author and fashion consultant Gok Wan.

Launched in 2015 to acknowledge those working selflessly in the third sector or those who have overcome life-changing events – the Attitude PRIDE Awards in association with Sky highlight ten remarkable people with real stories that cry out to be told. And Attitude is proud to be the conduit through which this range of extraordinary individuals can be heard.

Darren Styles, Publisher/Managing Director of Attitude magazine said: “When I bought Attitude last year, and became the first gay man to own the title, I made it a priority to bring back the Attitude PRIDE Awards.

“Aligning our brand with the values of Pride goes to the heart of who we are, and this very special lunchtime event on the eve of (and to benefit) Pride in London gives us the opportunity to honour unsung heroes and those whose life stories – for better and worse – provide hope and inspiration to us all. I am beyond grateful that Sky has enabled us to make this happen. The honours are truly ours.”

Stephen van Rooyen, UK and Ireland Chief Executive, Sky said: “The Attitude PRIDE awards are a fantastic opportunity to highlight some of the contributions that have been made to the LGBT+ community over the last year. We are delighted to support these awards and look forward to celebrating those who are making a difference in the community.”

Michael Salter-Church MBE, Co-Chair of Pride in London said: “I am delighted to see the return of the Attitude PRIDE Awards in association with Sky. I think they’re such a positive thing to do – and the fact they recognise LGBT+ people from right across the country and those representative of our entire community is terrific. That we are the beneficiary is both an honour and the icing on the cake.”

A special edition of Attitude magazine, including exclusive interviews with the ten winners of the Attitude PRIDE Awards will be published on Thursday 19th July.