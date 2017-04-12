The average penis size has gone up dramatically in the past year, according to new research.

A survey conducted back in 2016, in collaboration with Kings College London, discovered that the average length of a guys manhood was around 5.16 inches.

However, just one year later a new survey found rather surprising results.

According to the data, the average size of 18-34 year olds’ packages has grown to around 6.1 inches, which marks an increase of almost a full inch.

However, the research was carried out a little differently in both studies.

While in 2016 the men were measured by professionals – (what a job) – the latest study asked men to enter their own size into an online survey. So either there’s something in the water, or men don’t actually know how big their package really is.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that American men are most likely to lie about the size of their manhood.

Let us know your thoughts on social media.

More stories:

Orlando Bloom finally breaks silence on nude photo leak

George Shelley goes public with new boyfriend as he cops a feel in cheeky Instagram snap