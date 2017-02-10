PROMOTIONAL

Here are some great ideas for how to spend the season of love in Britain’s capital, regardless if you’re feeling cosy and romantic with a partner or still on the look out for The One.

Desi Boyz Masquerade Party

Where: 229 The Venue, Great Portland

When: Friday, 10 February

There is a massive lineup of live stage acts to celebrate the power of love. DJ Doni Brasco is playing the best of Bhangra and RnB. Elegant masks are available to purchase on the door at rock bottom prices, so all you have to do is turn up, dressed to impress. You can also bring your own mask to reflect your individuality and personality. Come and experience a night of mystery, delight and great entertainment.

Valentine’s Speed Dating

Where: Mabel’s Kitchen, Covent Garden

When: Tuesday, February 14th

What better than a club packed full of sexy single guys waiting to meet you. Speed dating is the perfect way to make new friends in a relaxed, fun atmosphere.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Where: Counter Vauxhall Bar and Brasserie, Vauxhall

When: Tuesday, 14 February



Invite your significant other this Valentines to a romantic dinner at ‘Counter’. Head Chef Mahrez Loukal’s delicious menu is inspired by seasonal produce and his time spent in the world’s most famous city of love, Paris! Only £45 per person, including a Rossini cocktail on arrival.

PopHorror IV – My Bloodied Valentine

Where: Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Vauxhall

When: Wednesday, 15 February



PopHorror returns to pick through the debris of Valentine’s Day – bleeding hearts, rotting roses and Cupids in comas. Including the best pop tunes, horror clips and mash-ups, as well as show performers giving classic Pop love songs a dark and gory twist. My heart will go on… a plate.

London Gay Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert

Where: St Giles, Cripplegate

When: Sunday, 19 February



The LGSO’s 21st Anniversary Season continues with a programme of romantic classical music featuring Tchaikovsky’s sweetly sorrowful ‘Romeo & Juliet’; Mahler’s ‘Fifth Symphony’ that so memorably soundtracked Visconti’s Queer cinematic classic ‘Death in Venice’ and – to lighten things up – Delius’s Creole-inflected ‘La Calinda’.

