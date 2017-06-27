This year’s instalment of Big Brother might be proving to be one of the most confrontational ever (two housemates have been ejected in the space of three weeks over aggressive and confrtational behavious) but that doesn’t mean there’s not room for plenty of lovin’ in the infamous Elstree compound.

Yep, it’s turning into quite the summer of love on Big Brother 17, and it seems like the boys in house can’t keep their hands off each other.

In a Channel 5 super-cut of the group’s shenanigans, Tom and Lotan are clearly feeling a little bit French, while straight housemate Kieran has a tender smooch with gay housemate Ralph in never-before-seen footage.

It’s not just lip-locking that’s been keeping the boys entertained: Seemingly not content with just making out with Ralph, Kieran also decided to treat his friend to some of his lap-dancing skills.

Well, they’ve gotta occupy their time somehow we suppose…

Big Brother continues on tonight at 10pm on Channel 5.

More stories:

These twins realised they were both gay after accidentally hooking up with the same guy

Ricky Martin opens up about filming first gay sex scene for American Crime Story: Versace