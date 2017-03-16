After 13 years off screen, Blind Date is officially making a comeback – and for the the first time in the show’s history, LGBT singles will be taking part in an attempt to find love on air.

The iconic dating show, which originally ran for almost two decades from 1985-2003 on ITV, is set to return to the airwaves on Channel 5 later this year, but first producers need to find some romantic folks still searching for The One.

Presented by the late Cilla Black, the original series saw contestants ask three potential suitors hidden by a screen questions about themselves, before choosing which one they’d like to go on a blind date with.

If you fancy taking a shot at love on the series, all you need to do to apply is send an email [email protected] uk by Friday 24 March.

Frankly you shouldn’t need any persuasion, but for those that do (or are simply feeling a bit nostalgic), here’s some classic Blind Date for you to enjoy…

More stories:

Disney’s most memorable coded gay characters

Grindr releases its own range of emojis