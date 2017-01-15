Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.

Awards season continues and several musicians will be walking home from the O2 Arena with a Brit Award next week.

With multiple stars up for British Album of the Year, including the late David Bowie, it’s going to be a tough one.

The late musician has also been nominated for British Male Solo Artist after the release of his last album, Blackstar.

Check out a full list of the nominations below:

British Male Solo Artist

David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Female Solo Artist

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Lianne La Havas

Nao

Emeli Sande

British Group

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

Critics’ Choice

Ran ‘N’ Bone Man

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

British Single

James Arthur – ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

Clean Bandit – ‘Rockabye’

Coldplay – ‘Hymn For The Weekend’

Jonas Blue ft Dakota – ‘Fast Car’

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – ‘This Is What You Came For’

Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’

Callum Scott – ‘Dancing On My Own’

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – ‘Girls Like’

Alan Walker – ‘Faded’

Zayn – ‘Pillowtalk’

British Album Of The Year

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep

David Bowie – Blackstar

Kano – Made In The Manor’

Michael Kiwanuka – Love And Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

British Artist Video Of The Year

Adele – ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’

James Arthur – ‘Say You Won’t Let Go

Clean Bandit – ‘Rockabye’

Jonas Blue ft Dakota – ‘Fast Car’

Coldplay – ‘Hymn For The Weekend’

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – ‘This Is What You Came For’

Little Mix – ‘Hair’

One Direction – ‘History’

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – ‘Girls Like’

Zayn – ‘Pillowtalk’

International Male Solo Artist

Bon Iver

Leonard Cohen

Drake

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Beyoncé

Christine And The Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake And Future

Kings Of Leon

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

Twenty-One Pilots

Catch the Brit Awards next week at February 22.

