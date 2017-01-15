Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.

Awards season continues and several musicians will be walking home from the O2 Arena with a Brit Award next week.

With multiple stars up for British Album of the Year, including the late David Bowie, it’s going to be a tough one.

The late musician has also been nominated for British Male Solo Artist after the release of his last album, Blackstar.

Check out a full list of the nominations below:

British Male Solo Artist

  • David Bowie
  • Craig David
  • Kano
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Skepta

British Female Solo Artist

  • Anohni
  • Ellie Goulding
  • Lianne La Havas
  • Nao
  • Emeli Sande

British Group

  • The 1975
  • Bastille
  • Biffy Clyro
  • Little Mix
  • Radiohead

British Breakthrough Act

  • Anne-Marie
  • Blossoms
  • Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
  • Skepta
  • Stormzy

Critics’ Choice

  • Ran ‘N’ Bone Man
  • Anne-Marie
  • Dua Lipa

British Single

  • James Arthur – ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’
  • Clean Bandit – ‘Rockabye’
  • Coldplay – ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
  • Jonas Blue ft Dakota – ‘Fast Car’
  • Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – ‘This Is What You Came For’
  • Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’
  • Callum Scott – ‘Dancing On My Own’
  • Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – ‘Girls Like’
  • Alan Walker – ‘Faded’
  • Zayn – ‘Pillowtalk’

British Album Of The Year

  • The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep
  • David Bowie – Blackstar
  • Kano – Made In The Manor’
  • Michael Kiwanuka – Love And Hate
  • Skepta – Konnichiwa

British Artist Video Of The Year

  • Adele – ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’
  • James Arthur – ‘Say You Won’t Let Go
  • Clean Bandit – ‘Rockabye’
  • Jonas Blue ft Dakota – ‘Fast Car’
  • Coldplay – ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
  • Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – ‘This Is What You Came For’
  • Little Mix – ‘Hair’
  • One Direction – ‘History’
  • Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – ‘Girls Like’
  • Zayn – ‘Pillowtalk’

International Male Solo Artist

  • Bon Iver
  • Leonard Cohen
  • Drake
  • Bruno Mars
  • The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Christine And The Queens
  • Rihanna
  • Sia
  • Solange

International Group

  • A Tribe Called Quest
  • Drake And Future
  • Kings Of Leon
  • Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
  • Twenty-One Pilots

Catch the Brit Awards next week at February 22.

