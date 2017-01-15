Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.
Awards season continues and several musicians will be walking home from the O2 Arena with a Brit Award next week.
With multiple stars up for British Album of the Year, including the late David Bowie, it’s going to be a tough one.
The late musician has also been nominated for British Male Solo Artist after the release of his last album, Blackstar.
Check out a full list of the nominations below:
British Male Solo Artist
- David Bowie
- Craig David
- Kano
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Skepta
British Female Solo Artist
- Anohni
- Ellie Goulding
- Lianne La Havas
- Nao
- Emeli Sande
British Group
- The 1975
- Bastille
- Biffy Clyro
- Little Mix
- Radiohead
British Breakthrough Act
- Anne-Marie
- Blossoms
- Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
- Skepta
- Stormzy
Critics’ Choice
- Ran ‘N’ Bone Man
- Anne-Marie
- Dua Lipa
British Single
- James Arthur – ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’
- Clean Bandit – ‘Rockabye’
- Coldplay – ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
- Jonas Blue ft Dakota – ‘Fast Car’
- Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – ‘This Is What You Came For’
- Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’
- Callum Scott – ‘Dancing On My Own’
- Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – ‘Girls Like’
- Alan Walker – ‘Faded’
- Zayn – ‘Pillowtalk’
British Album Of The Year
- The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep
- David Bowie – Blackstar
- Kano – Made In The Manor’
- Michael Kiwanuka – Love And Hate
- Skepta – Konnichiwa
British Artist Video Of The Year
- Adele – ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’
- James Arthur – ‘Say You Won’t Let Go
- Clean Bandit – ‘Rockabye’
- Jonas Blue ft Dakota – ‘Fast Car’
- Coldplay – ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
- Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – ‘This Is What You Came For’
- Little Mix – ‘Hair’
- One Direction – ‘History’
- Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – ‘Girls Like’
- Zayn – ‘Pillowtalk’
International Male Solo Artist
- Bon Iver
- Leonard Cohen
- Drake
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
- Beyoncé
- Christine And The Queens
- Rihanna
- Sia
- Solange
International Group
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Drake And Future
- Kings Of Leon
- Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
- Twenty-One Pilots
Catch the Brit Awards next week at February 22.
