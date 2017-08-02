The London stage production of Brokeback Mountain is officially underway.

The show, which was first announced in 2015, is based on the short story of the same name, which was later adapted into a film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger.

We all know the story by now. In 1963, two young men, Ennis del Mar and Jack Twist, are hired for the summer to look after sheep at a remote grazing range on Brokeback Mountain in Wyoming. Unexpectedly, alone in the wilderness, they form an intense emotional and physical bond that will change their lives forever. And over the next twenty years, as their separate lives play out through marriages, children and dead-end jobs, they long to be together, back on Brokeback Mountain, in a place where there are no secrets, only each other.

The show’s official Twitter account posted an image of the script, revealing that production is underway.

Today is workshop ‘DAY ONE’ for #BrokebackMountain #WestEnd #Stage with our workshop cast and creatives…RT if you’re as excited as we are! pic.twitter.com/59H35MW0GU — Brokeback Mountain (@brokebackplay) July 31, 2017

Tom O’Connell, who is serving as executive producer on the production, told Attitude: “This week we are very excited to be in the workshop room with actors and creatives who are collaborating to bring to life the first ever stage play of Annie Proulx’s iconic Brokeback Mountain.

“After working over the last ten years on other successful LGBT+ productions that are iconic both on screen and stage – such as Beautiful Thing, Another Country, The Boys in the Band and currently Joe Orton’s Loot which opens in two weeks at the Park Theatre and all the while making sure audiences come away educated, inspired and entertained – I am thrilled that the team we have for Brokeback will create something visually stunning and deeply moving, transforming audiences into the world of Jack and Ennis.”

Tom revealed that Annie Proulx, who wrote the short story on which the film and play are based, is “very happy” with the progress of the production so far.

“Whilst we take the development to the next level and we will be able to tell the Brokeback fans direct via BrokebackPlay.com”

