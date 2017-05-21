The Church of Scotland could soon be set to allow same-sex marriages.

Gay marriage has been legal since 2014, but while the public support remains overwhelming, the legislation created a deep divide among those in the church, with many refusing to perform same-sex unions.

However, in a surprising move, the Church of Scotland has announced that it may be about to become inclusive.

‘The theological forum will be bringing a report to the General Assembly, and this year what they’re asking to do is for the assembly, first of all, to consider making an apology to the gay community for things that have have been said in the past and the assembly will have to make up its mind on that,’ said Reverend Dr Derek Browning,

‘But also it’s going to be asking our legal questions committee to see what the issues are round about allowing ministers to perform same sex marriage if they choose to do so, and equally for safeguards for those who, for conscience sake, feel that this is not something they can do,’ Rev Browning continued.

‘Over the years the assembly has been very well aware that on both sides of the debate, very strong things have been said and therefore an apology certainly within the Christian context is always important because there’s been hurt caused on both sides of the debate.’

Such a landmark move would make it the first major church in the UK to marry gay and lesbian couples in church.

Could we see the Church of England following in its footsteps in the near future?