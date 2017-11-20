Of Kith and Kin at Sheffield Theatres and the Bush Theatre. By Chris Thompson Robert Hastie Director James Perkins Designer Prema Mehta Lighting Designer Ella Wahlström Sound Designer Vicky Richardson Casting Director Cast Joanna Bacon Donna Berlin James Lance Chetna Pandya Joshua Silver

Christmas is upon us once again, and the festive season brings with it a wealth of bangers.

Some of our favourite pop stars, from the likes of Mariah Carey and Kelly Clarkson to Leona Lewis and Ariana Grande have all blessed us with seasonal offerings over the years, and while some are better than others, a small few go on to become definitive Xmas classics.

We’ve compiled a list of the ones that are guaranteed to sleigh your life and make your Christmas wig fly – take a look below:

Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande

Underneath The Tree – Kelly Carkson

All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah

My Only Wish This Year – Britney

Christmas Tree – Lady Gaga

December – Ariana Grande

One More Sleep – Leona Lewis

Glee – Baby It’s Cold Outside

8 Days of Christmas – Destiny’s Child

Love Me Like You (Christmas Mix) – Little Mix

Oh Santa – Mariah Carey

Last Christmas – George Michael

Okay, this is’t the original but we challenge you not to love Carly’s 80s take on this Christmas classic.

Listen to our playlist on Attitude’s Spotify below: