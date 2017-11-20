Christmas is upon us once again, and the festive season brings with it a wealth of bangers.
Some of our favourite pop stars, from the likes of Mariah Carey and Kelly Clarkson to Leona Lewis and Ariana Grande have all blessed us with seasonal offerings over the years, and while some are better than others, a small few go on to become definitive Xmas classics.
We’ve compiled a list of the ones that are guaranteed to sleigh your life and make your Christmas wig fly – take a look below:
Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande
Underneath The Tree – Kelly Carkson
All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah
My Only Wish This Year – Britney
Christmas Tree – Lady Gaga
December – Ariana Grande
One More Sleep – Leona Lewis
Glee – Baby It’s Cold Outside
8 Days of Christmas – Destiny’s Child
Love Me Like You (Christmas Mix) – Little Mix
Oh Santa – Mariah Carey
Last Christmas – George Michael
Okay, this is’t the original but we challenge you not to love Carly’s 80s take on this Christmas classic.
Listen to our playlist on Attitude’s Spotify below: