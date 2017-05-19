WONDER WOMAN and all related characters and elements O & TM DC Comics and Warner Bros Entertainment Inc.

Wonder Woman is set to burst onto UK screens for her first ever big-screen outing next month, promising more action, adventure and wonder than you can shake a Lasso of Truth at.

Starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Danny Huston, the latest instalment in the DC Extended Universe will take place in the early 20th century, and will track Diana Prince’s journey from her home on the island of Themyscira to London in the midst of World War 1.

Ahead of the film’s official release on June 1, the reviews are starting to flood in. We have to admit, after the mixed response to both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad last year, we were a little worried that Wonder Woman would fall short of expectations.

Luckily, we don’t have to worry any longer because the film has been getting amazing reviews. Erik Davis at Fandango called the film “fierce, funny, well-written and badass”, while Germain Lussier called it “the DC movie I’ve been waiting for”.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WONDER WOMAN is great. My favorite of the recent DC movies. It’s fierce, funny, well-written and badass. @GalGadot owns it. Her lasso FTW pic.twitter.com/rQ0ufZxWXP — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) May 19, 2017

WONDER WOMAN: Easily my favorite DCEU film. Has the humor and heart the franchise so desperately needs. Gadot and Pine are charming as hell. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 19, 2017

Very pleased to report that #WonderWoman is the best DC movie since THE DARK KNIGHT. I’m already looking forward to seeing it again. — Silas Lesnick (@silaslesnick) May 19, 2017

Wonder Woman is the DC movie I’ve been waiting for. It’s exciting, inspiring, funny, and has some truly awe-inspiring action scenes. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2017

To celebrate the film’s launch, Attitude and Warner Bros. will be hosting a screening at London’s Charlotte Street Hotel, the night of Wonder Woman’s UK premiere on Wednesday 31 May (7pm for a 7.30pm start).

Guests will be provided with drinks and the chance to pose up a storm with a tiara, lasso and figure of the lady herself before seeing the action-packed film before it goes on general release.

To be in with a chance to win this amazing prize, all you need to do is tell us who your ultimate ‘wonder woman’ is.

Simply post a picture of your lady hero on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #AttitudeWonderWoman and tagging @AttitudeMag to enter.

Your ‘Wonder Woman’ could be anyone, from a celebrity or fictional character to someone you know. Be as creative and original as you like, and we’ll choose the best 37 responses to win a pair of tickets to join us at our exclusive VIP screening.

Good luck! And hopefully we’ll see you there…

Terms and conditions:

Entrant’s must be over 18 on the May 31 2017. Entries received after midnight on Thursday 25 May will not be considered. Prize does not include travel or accommodation. Attitude and Warner Bros reserve the right to change date, location and details of the screening or cancel it due to unforeseen circumstance. Attitude and Warner Bros reserve the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice. Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.