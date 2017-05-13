It’s officially time to get excited: the first trailer for the Will & Grace revival series is now just days away.

Yep, you’ll be seeing the original gang of Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes back in action in just 48 hours time in the iconic sitcom’s first original episodes (last year’s election skit special notwithstanding) since 2006.

Debra Messing posted a teaser video announcing the date of the trailer’s launch on Twitter on Friday (May 12).

The video shows footage of the show’s four leads in set after wrapping last September’s election special, followed by the message: “trailer release – this Monday”.

The news comes a week after the release of the first official posters for the eagerly-anticipated comeback series, which is set to hit US screens on NBS this autumn.

The cast have already been busy filming, sharing pictures last month from the set of the revival.

The programme’s original showrunners, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, are also returning for the new episodes – as is James Burrows, who directed every episode of Will & Grace’s original eight-year run.

Meanwhile, show star Megan Mullally recently revealed to Attitude just how alike her and her character Karen Walker are.

When we asked her what percentage Karen Walker she is in her real life, Megan replied: “Low, thankfully.”

She added: “But doesn’t everybody have a part of them that wishes they could say whatever the fuck they wanted to without having to worry about it?”

The Will & Grace revival comes after the cast reunited for a scene about the 2016 election. Watch it below:

