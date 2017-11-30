The Flash aired a gay kiss last night.

Russell Tovey made his debut on the superhero series as openly gay character The Ray, and he didn’t waste time getting down to it with a fellow superhero.

As well as generally kicking some ass, The Ray shared a kiss with Citizen Cold, played by Prison Break Wentworth Miller.

It happened as part of Crisis on Earth-X, a four-part crossover between The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow, which takes place in an alternate universe where the Nazi’s actually won World War II.

Viewers rushed to twitter to praise the show for airing the moment, which just so happened to be between not only two gay characters, but two gay actors.

“Y’ALL! Wentworth Miller, a gay man playing a gay superhero just kissed @RussellTovey, a gay man playing another gay superhero. We. Have. Been. BLESSED! YESSS!!!” said one excited fan.

Y’ALL! Wentworth Miller, a gay man playing a gay superhero just kissed @RussellTovey, a gay man playing another gay superhero. We. Have. Been. BLESSED! YESSS!!! #CrisisOnEarthX — Rusty Hatchell (@rustyhatchell) November 29, 2017

Right?? I LOVE how my daughters have actual heroes playing superheroes to look up to!!!! — Scarlett Savage (@ScarlettSavage6) November 29, 2017

Meanwhile, The Flash star Keiynan Lonsdale, who came out as bisexual earlier this year in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier, revealed recently he had no plans to come out.

“I never had any plans to come out until I was like in my 80s. Until then, I’d just live a nice sad life,” he said.