The Flash star Keiynan Lonsdale has come out as bisexual in a heartfelt post on social media.

Lonsdale, who plays Wally West/Kid Flash on The CW superhero series, said he was ready to “take the next step” and be open about his sexuality after spending “years” hating himself because of who he was.

Sharing a picture of himself to Instagram, the 25-year-old Australian actor wrote: “I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I’m becoming.

“Spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just untrue.

“I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting. Not faking s**t anymore, not apologizing for falling in love with people no matter their gender.”

The Sydney-born star, who also appeared in the Divergent movie series, continued: “I’ve become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared. No one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live.

“Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it’s f**king inspiring… so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time.”

Keiynan later took to Twitter to thank fans for their support, admitting he had shed tears of joy since posting the message.

“Nothing better than happy tears. The love is beyond measurable, thank you,” he wrote.

“Don’t forget to give that same love back to yourselves x”.

Nothing better than happy tears. The love is beyond measurable, thank you. Don’t forget to give that same love back to yourselves x — Keiynan Lonsdale (@KeiynanLonsdale) May 13, 2017

More stories:

Charlie Hunnam wants a Queer as Folk reunion

George Shelley breaks silence after younger sister is tragically killed by car