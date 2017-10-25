Star of The Flash Keiynan Lonsdale has revealed he initially had “no plans” to come out.

The 25-year-old Australian actor came out as bisexual earlier this year in a heartfelt Instagram post, and five months later has described life out of the closet.

“It’s been a wonderful experience, a very welcoming experience,” Lonsdale told the Hollywood Reporter, as he dismissed fears that coming out can adversely affect an actor’s career prospects.

“We have the power to change that outcome ourselves, and if you come out and you’re proud of it and you’re proud of yourself, then people are proud for you. It’s infectious,” he said.

He added added: “I never had any plans to come out until I was like in my 80s. Until then, I’d just live a nice sad life.”

Lonsdale, who plays Wally West/Kid Flash in the CW show also revealed that his own coming out announcement has helped fans around the world.

“I have kids contact me from Nigeria,” he said. “I’m part Nigerian, and now they can see someone on TV and reach out to me on social media from the other side of the world. It’s amazing.

“To hear them say they feel better about themselves, it means the world to me.”

