The long-rumoured biopic of Queen’s Freddie Mercury is finally set to go in production, and Mr Robot star Rami Malek will be taking on the role.

A biopic of Mercury, the band’s lead singer who passed away in 1991 at the age of 45, has been in development hell for years. Sasha Baron Cohen was initially thought to be starring in the film, but the project fell apart after creative differences.

Over the weekend, the band revealed the news that the film, titled Bohemian Rhapsody, is finally on its way on their official website. “Yes folks, it IS finally happening,” the post revealed.

Malek, who has earned critical praise and an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Elliot Alderson on Mr Robot, is set to play Mercury. He was first linked to the role last year. “Who could imagine a more perfect fit than this brilliant actor ? At this stage you probably know him best for TV’s Mr Robot. Roger Taylor and Brian May said. “Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project. He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”

Bryan Singer, known for his work on the X-Men films, will helm the project – which will cover the band’s most iconic moments. “If you’ve ever seen Singer’s X-Men films, or the groundbreaking movie The Usual Suspects, you’ll know this is a director with extraordinary imagination and style.

“A perfect choice to recreate the fabulous Queen years which brought us such unforgettable moments as Live Aid, which we can reveal will be faithfully recreated for a key sequence the film.”

Queen are one of the most successful bands in history, with 18 chart-topping albums and an estimated 200 million record sales to their name.

Pre-production on the film is set to begin this week, and filming may start as early as September. More casting news will be revealed in due course.

