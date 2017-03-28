Promotional

The Gay Men’s Dance Company (GMDC) have announced their first annual showcase.

The event is set to star the GMDC members from London & Brighton, Choir and Pole dancers, and will also feature special guests including Drag Queens Aura-J and Bethany Haven, Singer/Songwriter Conleth Kane & National Pole Champion Sam King.

The uplifting evening of fun and frolics hopes to take guests on a journey through song, dance and spoken word reflective of gay life in 2017.

With over 300 active members, the GMDC performers range from experienced dancers to our newest members making their performance debut.

Patrick Cash explained: “A joyous and uplifting inspiration of what gay men can achieve together. Not only was the dancing captivating to watch, each number assembled with insight and expertise. The story of community that emerged from the spoken personal anecdotes were deeply moving.

“The GMDC may be viewed simply as a dance class from the outside, but evidently to its members the company provides both an outlet for passion and a treasured space of friendship, solidarity and love,” he added.

The event will also be the official opening of the Alex Scurr Foundation, (ASF). All proceeds will go to the ASF, which raises money for LGBT charities and organisations, dedicated to creating a healthier LGBT+ community in London.

The GMDC began as dance classes but developed into a safe space where people could share their experiences. The ASF was created in response to evident needs within a community still burdened with external stigma and prejudice. A board of dedicated volunteers has been elected to run the ASF, and our work supports already established LGBT+ charities.

The GMDC Charity Gala takes place on Saturday, April 8 at the Troxy in London.