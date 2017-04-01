Joanne the Scammer is one of three #GenerationHope stars to featuring on the cover of the May issue of Attitude – available to download and in shops now.

With her iconic fur-clad lewks and sassy persona, the creation of US actor Branden Miller has fast become a social media icon – but we thought it was about time we looked at the man behind the wig.

Behind the red lipstick and fur coat though, there’s a seriously good looking bloke.

See for yourselves…

Who knew?

