The Hills may have come to an end, but its legacy still lives on.

Original star Kristin Cavallari, who also appeared on Laguna Beach, took to Instagram yesterday to show off her husband, Jay Cutler’s, best asset.

The pair, who are currently holidaying in a tropical paradise together, appear to have forgotten to pack enough clothes to last the NFL player until the end of their stay.

So sad.

Captioning a pic of the hunk completely naked, she wrote: “Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free.”

Suddenly we’re into sports.



