ITV2 reality series Bromans may just be our new favourite show.

The show, which see eight 21st century lads transported back to the time of ancient Rome to see if they can cut it as gladiators, has wasted no time in getting its hunky line-up of contestants completely starkers.

The boys were forced to naked as they waited for their girlfriends to complete a task, and while they started off shy, cupping their crown jewels, it wasn’t long before viewers were given a full-frontal display.

Here’s hoping this continues for the next month while the show is on the air:





Honestly we’re in the golden age of television.