The Kitled Coaches have returned with a brand new video.

Stephen Clarke and Rab Shields have gained millions of views on YouTube for their hot fitness sessions, and they haven’t disappointed with their latest one.

In their newest video, the handsome pair have shown their fans how to get the perfect glutes with an intense workout routine – all whilst showing off in kilts.

In a bid to get fans motivated, they even showed off their results of their hard work and we’re pretty impressed to say the least.

Why don’t more guys wear kilts at the gym? We might actually go once in a while then.

Watch the cheeky video below: