Fans of the The L Word, rejoice! We could be about to travel back to West Hollywood for a brand new season of the groundbreaking LGBT drama.

Yep, eight years after its six-season run originally ended producers at Showtime are hoping to revive the hit TV series for a ‘sequel’ season featuring characters both old and new, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Series creator Ilene Chaiken will executive produce alongside original stars Jennifer Beals (Bette Porter), Kate Moennig (Shane McCutcheon) and Leisha Hailey (Alice Pieszecki), who will reprise their roles as they’re joined by a new ensemble cast.

It’s not yet know which other familiar faces may return for the reboot, which is in the early stages of development and still seeking a writer, but the news is sure to delight fans of the sexy drama series, which followed the lives of a group of lesbians living in Los Angeles gay district West Hollywood.

Launched in 2004, The L Word drew immediate acclaim for its honest depiction of lesbian characters and relationships, and went on to run for six seasons before coming to an end in 2009.

Along with fellow Showtime series Queer as Folk, which wrapped up its own five-season run in 2005, the show helped redefine LGBT representation on screen during the noughties – but never at the expense of creating a compelling story.

Speaking about the The L Word’s status as a queer TV pioneer in 2005, Chaiken said: “I do want to move people on some deep level. But I won’t take on the mantle of social responsibility. That’s not compatible with entertainment.

“I rail against the idea that pop television is a political medium. I am political in my life. But I am making serialized melodrama. I’m not a cultural missionary.”

