Fancy seeing some beautiful men? Of course you do. Thankfully, the creator of The Most Beautiful Man in The World magazine, Frank Strachan, is celebrating the publication’s fifth issue with a free exhibition and pop up store in London’s Soho!

The exhibition will be open from 10am-6pm this Saturday June 10 at 19 Greek Street, London, but worry not if you’re not in the vicinity of the capital, as we’ve got our hands on some exclusive preview pictures to whet your whistle…

For more details visit themostbeautifulmanintheworld.co.uk.