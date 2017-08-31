When it comes to legendary TV bitches, there have been a few over the years that in some dark, twisted way we’ve almost found ourselves rooting for.
These iconic women of the silver screen have schemed, plotted, murdered and ruined lives in order to get what they want. They didn’t let anything get in their way, and while some of them still had a semblance of a heart by the end, it doesn’t erase what they did.
Despite some of their heinous acts, they’ve lived on as some of the most memorable TV characters of all time, while their good girl counterparts have faded into television obscurity.
Our only rule for being included on this list? If they’ve not been truly morally bankrupt at least three times, then we have no interest in them.
Take a look below:
Cersei Lannister- Game of Thrones
Notable moments:
Murdered an entire city just so she could off a couple of slightly annoying enemies
Unapologetically f**ks her brother
Chained her enemy up and in a cell and made her watch her daughter die a slow, painful death
Janine Butcher – EastEnders
Notable moments:
Married Barry for money despite knowing he loved her
Pushed him to his death before sitting and watching him die
Murdered three out of four husbands
Claire Underwood – House of Cards
Notable moments:
Murdered her lover
Threatened to withhold health insurance from an employee so she would have to feel her baby “wither and die” inside her
Fiona – Coven
Notable moments:
Murdered a doctor because he wasn’t offering good enough cosmetic work
Slit a younger, hotter witches throat to stop her taking over
Framed a life-long enemy and then burnt her alive at the stake
Slept with the ghost of a murderous serial killer
Edie Britt – Desperate Housewives
Notable moments:
Burned down Susan’s home
Lied and told Susan’s boyfriend, Mike, that they had been a couple for years when he came out of a coma and could remember nothing, leaving Susan to rot alone and single in the process
Essentially faked a suicide attempt to make a boyfriend stay with her
Blair Waldorf – Gossip Girl
Notable moments:
Outed her best friend’s brother as gay
Started a scheme that ended with her ex-boyfriend’s brother falling to his bloody death
Got her frenemy sent to a christian boot camp
Banished the 16-year-old sister of her best friend’s boyfriend from New York and threatened to destroy her life if she ever returned
Wilhelmina – Ugly Betty
Notable moments:
Plotted to have her sister committed to an asylum
Attempted to bribe an alcoholic’s sobriety just so she could become Editor in Chief
Julie Cooper – The O.C.
Notable moments:
Shagged daughter’s ex-boyfriend
Debated whether to kill her rich husband while he was having a heartattack
Tried to get her daughter’s ex-boyfriend framed for murder
Secretly ran a prostitution ring
Alexis Carrington – Dynasty
Notable moments:
Focused on destroying the life of her ex-husband
Tried to strangle her enemy with a feather boa
Masterminded a miscarriage
Tanya Turner – Footballer’s Wives
Notable moments:
F**ked a man to death
Set up her bisexual lover with a rent boy so she could catch it on camera and show the world