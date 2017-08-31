When it comes to legendary TV bitches, there have been a few over the years that in some dark, twisted way we’ve almost found ourselves rooting for.

These iconic women of the silver screen have schemed, plotted, murdered and ruined lives in order to get what they want. They didn’t let anything get in their way, and while some of them still had a semblance of a heart by the end, it doesn’t erase what they did.

Despite some of their heinous acts, they’ve lived on as some of the most memorable TV characters of all time, while their good girl counterparts have faded into television obscurity.

Our only rule for being included on this list? If they’ve not been truly morally bankrupt at least three times, then we have no interest in them.

Take a look below:

Cersei Lannister- Game of Thrones

Notable moments:

Murdered an entire city just so she could off a couple of slightly annoying enemies

Unapologetically f**ks her brother

Chained her enemy up and in a cell and made her watch her daughter die a slow, painful death

Janine Butcher – EastEnders

Notable moments:

Married Barry for money despite knowing he loved her

Pushed him to his death before sitting and watching him die

Murdered three out of four husbands

Claire Underwood – House of Cards

Notable moments:

Murdered her lover

Threatened to withhold health insurance from an employee so she would have to feel her baby “wither and die” inside her

Fiona – Coven

Notable moments:

Murdered a doctor because he wasn’t offering good enough cosmetic work

Slit a younger, hotter witches throat to stop her taking over

Framed a life-long enemy and then burnt her alive at the stake

Slept with the ghost of a murderous serial killer

Edie Britt – Desperate Housewives

Notable moments:

Burned down Susan’s home

Lied and told Susan’s boyfriend, Mike, that they had been a couple for years when he came out of a coma and could remember nothing, leaving Susan to rot alone and single in the process

Essentially faked a suicide attempt to make a boyfriend stay with her

Blair Waldorf – Gossip Girl

Notable moments:

Outed her best friend’s brother as gay

Started a scheme that ended with her ex-boyfriend’s brother falling to his bloody death

Got her frenemy sent to a christian boot camp

Banished the 16-year-old sister of her best friend’s boyfriend from New York and threatened to destroy her life if she ever returned

Wilhelmina – Ugly Betty

Notable moments:

Plotted to have her sister committed to an asylum

Attempted to bribe an alcoholic’s sobriety just so she could become Editor in Chief

Julie Cooper – The O.C.

Notable moments:

Shagged daughter’s ex-boyfriend

Debated whether to kill her rich husband while he was having a heartattack

Tried to get her daughter’s ex-boyfriend framed for murder

Secretly ran a prostitution ring

Alexis Carrington – Dynasty

Notable moments:

Focused on destroying the life of her ex-husband

Tried to strangle her enemy with a feather boa

Masterminded a miscarriage

Tanya Turner – Footballer’s Wives

Notable moments:

F**ked a man to death

Set up her bisexual lover with a rent boy so she could catch it on camera and show the world