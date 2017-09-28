A group of rugby players have got together for a new charity calendar.

Six LGBT rugby clubs around Britain have stripped off in a bid to get guys to check themselves for testicular cancer, in partnership with the Balls to Cancer charity.

Photographer Monty McKinnen said: “Turning up to each club was a challenge as we didn’t know who the players would be, or how comfortable they’d be when we asked them to strip and get up close to pose with each other.

“It turned out in the end they didn’t need much encouragement to derobe. In fact at one club we turned around to find them all stood there naked on the pitch before I’d even got the camera out!

“I have so much admiration for these guys who bared all for charity. 200,000 men are diagnosed with cancer every year. 80,000 of those will die from their cancer. It’s time we got to grips and get a hand on the situation. I hope this calendar empowers guys to check their packages more often and to feel comfortable talking about male cancers.”

A tota, of 52 guys from all different backgrounds, shapes and sizes got together for the 2018 calendar, and you can see more pictures here: TheNakedRugbyPlayers.com

Check out some previews of the calendar below:

We’ve already got our copy!

Make sure to grab yours too here.