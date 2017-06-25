Gay hook-ups have come a long way. Nowadays, if you’re looking for some sex, all you have to do is open an app and set up a profile detailing exactly what you’re after. But that wasn’t always the case.

When gay men couldn’t safely talk about their sexuality in public, there was a secret code to let other guys know what you were into without having to say the words.

The hanky code involved putting a coloured handkerchief in the back pocket of your trousers to proclaim your sexual preferences. The colour of the handkerchief, as well as which pocket you placed it in (left or right), was a declaration of your chosen appetites.

In a humourous salute to the history of the hanky code, Funny or Die has created ‘The New Hanky Code’ to educate the younger generation.

The video features a stereotypical leather daddy who explains the code over some retro dance beats.

Some of the colours in ‘The New Hanky Code’ remain the same (‘Light blue means oral sex for you’), while others (‘A pink and white handkerchief means that you’re looking for true love with a partner who will be there for you’) are new, humourous additions.

The film then takes a somewhat melancholic turn as we learn the tragic backstory of our hanky code educator.

Educate yourself on ‘The New Hanky Code’ below: