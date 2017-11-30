Boys on Film is back with a brand new selection of gay short films showcasing some of the world’s best new film-making talent.

The latest instalment in the hit LGBT series – started in 2009 to bring the best of international gay short film to audiences everywhere – is back for a seventh instalment, which is set for release on DVD and video-on-demand next month.

Boys on Film 17: Love Is the Drug includes some of the most important gay short films from the last few years, including the heartwarming Alex and the Handyman, which tells the story of a precocious 9 year old who develops a crush on the handsome 25-year old handyman who’s working in the mansion where he lives.

Also included is British short Tellin’ Dad, which stars The Royle Family’s Ricky Tomlinson as a father whose son comes out to his family one-by-one in a personal letter to each of them.

Boys On Film 17: Love Is The Drug is available from 15 December. Check out the NSFW trailer below:

