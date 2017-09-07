The Powerpuff Girls are officially making a comeback.

The ultra camp, boundary pushing Cartoon Network series, which first debuted back in 1992, is returning later this month with a five-part movie event The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four

Fans will get to see the girls returning to the City of Townsville to help protect citizens once again with the help of Professor Utonium, Mayor and Ms. Bellum.

But there’s one major twist – there’s a brand new Powerpuff girl lending a helping hand.

While she’s yet to be revealed, Entertainment Weekly unveiled a sneak peak this week ahead of the first movie premiering.

However, it’s not the first time the girls have been joined by a fourth member.

Anyone else remember Bunny? Sadly she didn’t stick around for longer than an episode after she ended up exploding because the formula used to create her became unstable.

#BringBackBunny

The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four begins airing on September 17.