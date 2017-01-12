For Prison Break fans, the agonising is (almost) over.

18 months after a revival series for the hit Fox drama was first teased, an official premiere date has been announced – with a gripping, action-packed new trailer to go along with it.

A nine-episode fifth season of the show, which will see Wentworth Miller reprise his role as Michael Schofield despite *SPOILER ALERT* apparently being killed off at the end of the show’s original run, will premiere on US screens on Tuesday April 4 at 9pm ET on FOX.

The newly-released trailer sees Michael Schofield’s brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) and former love interest Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies) discover that the former architect-turned-outlaw is alive and currently imprisoned in the Middle East, before emabrking on a daring mission to, you guessed it, break him out.

A UK broadcaster and air date is yet to be confirmed for the show, which aired on Channel Five and later Sky One during its original four-season run between 2005 and 2009.

Related: Wentworth Miller talks mental health, Hollywood, and homophobia

Miller, who has has since gone on to star in DC superhero shows The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, came out publicly as gay in 2013, and has since used his platform to raise awareness of depression and mental health issues.

The 44-year-old recently hit the headlines after publicly hitting back at a Prison Break fan who told him he was only a “real man” on camera.

Prison Break season five premieres in the US on Tuesday April 4 at 9pm ET on FOX. Check out the brand new trailer below:

More stories:

First look at Russell Tovey and Andrew Garfield in ‘Angels in America’

From the archive: George Michael’s candid interview with Attitude (Part 2)