The Queen spoke directly to the LGBT+ community today (June 21).

During her speech to parliament, the monarch vowed to protect gay people from discrimination as the Conservatives try and hash together a backdoor deal with the anti-gay DUP.

The two parties are currently in talks to enter a formal agreement to govern, as the support of the DUP’s 10 MPs would give Theresa May the majority she needs to pass legislation.

A deal between the two parties has been criticised from politicians and voters from all sides over their history of homophobia.

While addressing parliament with the speech that was written by the government, she said: “My government will make further progress to tackle the gender pay gap and discrimination against people on the basis of their race, faith, gender, disability or sexual orientation.”

Interestingly, the short speech also appeared to confirm that U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned state visit to the UK has been postponed indefinitely.

Traditionally a time when any state visits are announced, the Queen only said that there would be a visit from the king and queen of Spain in July, and tellingly made no mention of the former reality star.

