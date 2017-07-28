Allow us to introduce you to Arthur Chatto, grandson of Princess Margaret and Her Majesty the Queen’s former page boy.

The 18-year-old son of Lady Sarah Chatto, who graduates from Eton this summer, recently came to our attention after he posted snap on Instagram featuring him wearing nothing but a pair of Calvins.

Arthur’s buff physique certainly caught the attention of social media users, with his comments section brimming with heart eye emojis as far as the eye can see. And who can blame them?

A quick look through his feed shows that Arthur is an accomplished bagpiper, who may or may not enjoy annoying the neighbours with the sound of his instrument. Oh, and he’s also 23rd in line to the throne. So there’s that …

After graduating, Arthur is expected to study at the University of Edinburgh, joining his 21-year-old brother Sam.

