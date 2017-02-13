The Sun newspaper has publicly outed a newly-qualified nurse as a former gay porn star – for absolutely no reason whatsoever.

The article, published today (February 13) and entitled ‘Naughty but nurse: We reveal a nurse at a top hospital is an ex-porn star who starred in 23 X-rated films during his training’, publishes the name, age and hospital that the young man works at, as well as his picture.

The tabloid claims some of the adult films in which the man starred were released as he came to the end of a degree in nursing in February last year.

With an annual nursing degree starting from £9,250, as well as requirements for mandatory volunteer work, an excess of money isn’t something many nursing students have.

It appears there had been no complaints from patients or staff about the nurse’s former profession, as they were unaware of his background until The Sun chose to investigate the ‘story’.

The paper quoted a ‘source’ who said: “No one at the hospital knew of his background. He’s only just got the job.”

Although the young man has denied the report, The Sun made sure to splash his face all over the article.

As well as publishing images taken from the man’s supposed adult films, the tabloid appears to have sent photographers to the man’s home to take undercover photos of him taking out the bins.

There is no explanation in the article as to how the man’s alleged work in the adult industry is in the public interest, or affects his ability to provide care for sick and injured patients.

The paper says the man is “understood to have confessed to hospital bosses” who have declined to comment on the case.

The unnamed source also went on to say: “He’s told bosses it’s behind him and he is no longer a performer.

“He insists it has no bearing on what he does as a nurse.”

