The Sun newspaper has removed an article that publicly outed a newly-qualified nurse as a former gay porn star.

The contemptible article, published yesterday (February 13) and entitled ‘Naughty but nurse: We reveal a nurse at a top hospital is an ex-porn star who starred in 23 X-rated films during his training’, published the young man’s name, age and picture, as well as the hospital he currently works at.

It appeared there had been no complaints from patients or staff about the nurse’s former profession, who were only made of his background after The Sun chose to investigate the ‘story’.

The article contained no explanation as to how the man’s alleged work in the adult industry was in the public interest, or affected his ability to provide care for sick and injured patients.

Following a huge online backlash, the article now appears to have been removed by The Sun. The URL for the article sends you directly to a 404 Page Not Found, while the URL also reads ‘legal removal’. The story is still cached by Google.

Although the young man denied the report in the original story, The Sun made sure to splash his face all over the article.

As well as publishing images taken from the man’s supposed adult films, the tabloid appeared to have sent photographers to his home to take undercover photos of him taking out the bins.

The tabloid claimed some of the adult films in which the man starred were released as he came to the end of a degree in nursing in February last year. It failed to mention that the annual cost of a nursing degree starts from £9,250, and comes with requirements for mandatory volunteer work.

The original article claimed the young man was “understood to have confessed to hospital bosses” who have declined to comment on the case.

