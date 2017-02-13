Thomas Knights made waves in 2014 with the release of his Red Hot photo series which celebrates the natural beauty of redheads and kicked up a storm with his 2017 nude calendar.

We spoke to Thomas Knight earlier this year and he told us that Red Hot is about being different, he said: “its about a feeling, a moment in the zeitgeist of pop culture. Its about being proud to be different – whatever difference that is.”

