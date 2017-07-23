The Vamps star James McVey has delivered on a long-held promised with fans – by getting naked.

James, the 23-year-old lead guitarist for The Vamps, told fans that he would pose completely naked if the band’s latest album hit number one in the UK.

The band reached the top of the charts on Friday with their third album, Night & Day. Their first chart-topping album knocked Ed Sheeran off the number one spot – for a week at least. So, to the delight of everyone, James had to deliver on the promise.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a picture of himself in the buff, with nothing but a copy of the album covering his modesty. He captioned the image with: “NOW LEAVE ME ALONE. WHY DID I PROMISE I’D DO THIS?!”

James deleted the photo soon after, but not before plenty of his thirsty fans screenshotted it for their (and our) pleasure.

Thanks for holding up your end of the bargain James, and congratulations on the number one!

