Yep, it’s that time of year already.
The Warwick Rowers are back for a ninth instalment in their world-famous series of naked calendars, and they’ve just unveiled a cheeky new teaser trailer to accompany the start of their latest Crowdfunding campaign.
It’s not all about the bulging biceps, however: Once again the guys of Warwick University’s men’s rowing team will be donating 10% of all the proceeds from this year’s edition to their charity Sports Allies, which aims to combat homophobia in sport.
Get a taste of what’s in store this year below:
WR18 Crowdfunder from Low Fat Media on Vimeo.
