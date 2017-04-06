Rejoice! The Will & Grace revival is going to be longer than we thought.

Deadline reports that the new series of the show, first announced in January, will be 12 episodes, rather than the 10 announced initially.

The show’s original cast (Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes) are all returning for the new episodes. The show’s original showrunners, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, are also returning along with James Burrows, who directed every episode of Will & Grace’s eight-year run.

No date has been announced yet for the return, but the cast have already been filming so it shouldn’t be too far off. Last month the cast shared pictures from the set as they filmed the revival.

McCormack took to Twitter with an image of the core cast alongside the caption, “Spent the last three days with these loons & boy, are my arms tired.”

Mullally, who recently spoke about Madonna’s guest appearance, also shared an image with the caption, “Back in drag,” after sharing some “Promo shoot secrets.”

Mullally recently revealed to Attitude just how alike her and her character Karen Walker are.

When we asked her what percentage Karen Walker she is in her real life, Megan replies: “Low, thankfully.”

She adds: “But doesn’t everybody have a part of them that wishes they could say whatever the fuck they wanted to without having to worry about it?”

The revival of Will & Grace comes after the cast reunited for a scene about the 2016 election. Watch it below: