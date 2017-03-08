The xx have unveiled the video for brand new single ‘Say Something Loving’, which features a series of touching depictions of same-sex love as well as footage from the British indie group’s hometown of London.

The track is the second single to be lifted from the band’s third studio album and first in five years, I See You, which topped the UK Albums chart back in January.

Bandmates Romy Madley Croft, Jamie Smith and Oliver Sim – who is gay – say they wanted to “revisit some of the places that remind us of our friendship when we were growing up,” and the romantic freedom which has helped to shaped the musical trio is plain to see the Alasdair McLellan-directed visual.

Check it out below:

