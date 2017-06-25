Working in the theatre, Audra is surrounded by gay men – but she has always been around LGBT+ people. She has gay family members “so it’s always been the norm for me,” she says. “I’ve grown up with gay people — they are my family, my friends, my colleagues, my neighbours.

“As for having gay fans, maybe it’s because I’m in the theatre and also because I’ve been vocal about rights for the LGBT+ community.”

Audra is a passionate supporter of LGBT+ causes. She even has the word ‘Equality’ in her Twitter username.

While Audra is one of the most respected figures in American theatre, she still gets nervous when meeting famous people “I’m not very articulate when I’m in Barack Obama’s presence, and the first time I met Julie Andrews she was so lovely and sweet and took time with me,” Audra says.

However, there is one person who left her completely starstruck: “When I passed Beyoncé at the Beauty and the Beast premiere, she said: ‘Nice to see you.’ And all I could say was, ‘Queen!’ Nothing else came out.”