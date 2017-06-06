The producer of TV show The Leftover’s has insisted that there should be more male nudity on screen.

Co-creator of the popular series, Damon Lindelof, has revealed that he hopes the show is remembered for its refusal to shy away from male nude scenes throughout its run, and hopes that other TV shows will follow in its footsteps.

“There’s an incredible disproportion between naked women and naked men on television,” he told TVLine.

“And if you’re going to do a show on HBO, which is one of the few places where you can do full frontal nudity, there’s no excuse not to show more dongs. I’m passionate about it.”

“The audience still has a very odd reaction to seeing male genitalia,” he continued.“Yet when they see female genitalia or naked breasts, they’re completely nonchalant about it.

“So I’m just the beginning of the vanguard, but I want to normalise male nudity on television,” added the producer.

Actor Justin Theroux went viral last year after a scene of him falling out of the shower aired on the show, and it happened for a second time after the star left nothing to the imagination when his character went running in grey joggers.

