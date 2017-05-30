Theresa May has angered many with her latest public appearance.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister visited London’s Jesus House church, which is an off-shoot of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

May praised the church and labelled it “fantastic” in a social media post following the visit – despite its long history of anti-gay beliefs.

In 2006, Pastor Agu Irukwu publicly criticised the first law in the UK that banned discrimination based on sexual orientation.

At the time, he said: “The latest discrimination against Christians is the new law called the Sexual Orientation Regulations, said to combat the problem of homophobia in Britain.

“The regulations force Christians in churches, businesses, charities and informal associations to accept and even promote the idea that homosexuality is equal to heterosexuality.”

In the past it was even alleged that the Redeemed Christian Church of God, which is based in Nigeria, carries out “exorcisms” of those who are attracted to the same sex.

Many rushed to social media to criticise the Prime Minister over her visit, including TV’s Dr. Christian, who wrote: Oh dear. @jesushouseuk is a bastion of ugly homophobia run by Agu Irukeu who strongly opposes homosexual equality. Bad move by the Tories.”

It’s another dent in Theresa May’s chequered past when it comes to LGBT rights. She previously voted against giving gay couples the right to adopt, and in 2000 she voted against the repeal of section 28. However, she did vote for civil partnerships in 2004, and gay marriage in 2013. In 2014, she also announced that her views on gay adoption had changed.