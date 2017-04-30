Theresa May has been asked if she believes gay sex is a sin.

It comes after an interview with Channel 4 News, during which Cathy Newman asked Lib Dem leader Tim Farron to clarify his position on homosexuality.

Appearing on The Andrew Marr Show earlier today (April 30), the Prime Minister gave her response to the same question.

The political show host asked: “You’re also a Christian. Do you think that gay sex is a sin?”

“No,” May promptly responded.

Liberal Democrat leader Farron, who is a practicing Christian but supports LGBT equality, came under fire last week after refusing to tell a reporter whether he believed homosexuality was a sin.

Farron later clarified that he did not think being was a sin after being pressed on the issue in parliament.

He said: “I don’t believe gay sex is a sin. I take the view that as a political leader, my job is not to pontificate on theological matters but this has become a talking point, an issue – and in that case, if people have got the wrong opinion of what I think of those issues, it’s right to correct it.

“Asked why his answer had changed, he said: “I’m quite careful about how I talk about my faith… I don’t bang on about it, but I don’t make a secret of it either.

However when he later appeared on ITV’s Peston on Sunday (April 23), he dodged a question about whether he thought gay sex itself was a sin.

