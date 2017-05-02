Ever feel like all the gay men worthy of a happy-ever-after have already been snapped up? Think again.

Attitude’s Bachelors of the Year 2017 list, in association with Blued, proves that the world is full of brilliant, bold and sometimes bonkers eligible gay bachelors also ready and waiting to find their Prince Charming.

Unveiled at an exclusive party at London’s Café de Paris last Thursday (April 26), it features some of the world’s most successful gay men from the world of culture, sport, fashion and business, but despite their varied backgrounds they all share three key characteristics: they’re out, proud, and (most importantly) available.

So without further ado, strap yourself in while we take you on a rundown of Attitude’s Bachelor of the Year 2017. Who’s your eye on?

