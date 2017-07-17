So we’re half-way through the year and summer is officially upon us.

It’s been a great year for music so far for the most part – we’re looking at you, Ed Sheeran – and we’ve been blessed with some truly life-changing bops that will stick around on playlists for years to come.

Whether these will remain on the list when we look back over the year in December is up for debate, but for now, we’ve compiled a list of the songs of the year so far.

Check them out below:

Louisa Johnson – Best Behaviour

Probably the most unexpectedly brilliant pop release this year, if you don’t love this then honestly we’re praying for you.

Lorde – Green Light

The New Zealand born songstress was gone for a few years after the success of her first album, but she made sure to come back with a bang(er).

HAIM – Want You Back

We weren’t convinced until they dropped the video, which is probably the best of the year so far btw, but now we can’t stop listening.

Katy Perry – Bon Appetit

She’s faced a lot of flack recently, and most of it has been entirely unfair, but this left-of-centre bop proves that Katy’s pop sensibility is still better than most of her peers.

Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Big Sean and Katy Perry – Feels

Completely different from anything Calvin’s done before, his new album has supplied us with an album full of poolside beats, and Feels is the best of the bunch.

Dua Lipa – New Rules

She’s been releasing hit after hit, but New Rules has officially put Dua on the map as THE popstar to look out for. Basically, 2017’s gay agenda is to make this a smash.

Kesha – Praying

What a comeback. While some thought Kesha might undeservedly not make much of an impact when she returned, Praying has proved everyone wrong and blown those expectations out of the water. We’re so happy this woman is back where she deserves to be.

Carly – Cut to the Feeling

Trust Carly to quietly release a track for an animated movie and have it turn out to be one of the songs of the year so far.

Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

Just a few years ago, Selena claimed she might stop making music forever. Thankfully, she changed her mind, and we’re witnessing the former Disney star slowly blossom into one of the most interesting popstars around.

Jax Jones – Instruction

WHY IS THIS NOT TOP TEN IN THE UK? ARE YOU ALL DEAF?

Okay fine, we’ve done ten but we refuse to leave this one off the list. It’s the song that invented motorbikes, girl power and men who are packing down south:

Little Mix – Power

Notable mentions: DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Tinashe – Flame and Zedd, Alessia Cara – Stay.